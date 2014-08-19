Video: Go Behind the Scenes with InStyle for the Making of the September Issue Cover

Without a doubt, Julia Roberts is effortlessly beautiful on the cover of InStyle’s September 2014 issue in Louis Vuitton. But for our creative team behind the scenes, months of prep and planning went into the one-day photo shoot. Trunks of shoes, racks of one-of-kind designer dresses, and miles of inspiration boards are just some of what goes into the cover magic recipe every month. From the initial photography concepts to the steaming of tables of jewelry on set, follow along with InStyle’s editor, Ariel Foxman, style director Melissa Rubini, creative director Rina Stone, and photo director Lisa Martin as they bring the cover of our 20th anniversary issue to life in this rare behind the scenes glimpse.
Read Julia Roberts's full feature in the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Aug. 15.