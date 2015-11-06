Visit Gwen Stefani On the Set of Her InStyle Cover Shoot

Looking every bit the rock star, Gwen Stefani arrived at the Canyon Country, Calif., set of our December cover shoot in her trademark red lip, a cut-off T that read “Everyone Loves an Italian Girl,” and slouchy Comme des Garçons trousers—which, we soon learned, are the one item in her wardrobe she would never get rid of. “If those pants ever leave, I’m going to be mad,” the 46-year-old says jokingly in the behind-the-scenes video above. “I love you Comme des Garçons!” (You can shop a similar pair at Totokaelo.com; $530.)

The entire day was just as fun and upbeat, with Stefani’s 22-month-old son Apollo showing off his dance moves as mom modeled couture looks by Atelier Versace, Chanel, Valentino, and Carolina Herrera (as seen on our cover, below). A designer herself for more than a decade, Stefani loved getting up close with the intricate designs. “Being able to wear couture clothes is really special,” she says. “These are works of art, and I get to play around like I’m a big Barbie.”

For more behind-the-scenes intel from our shoot with Stefani, watch the video above, and to read her full feature—where she talks about her new solo album, new fashion collabs, and her new life at home—pick up the December issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download November 13.

