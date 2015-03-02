Go Behind the Scenes with Suki Waterhouse

Actress and model Suki Waterhouse takes us behind the scenes of her March 2015 InStyle photo shoot.

Hi. My name's Suki Waterhouse, and welcome to my InStyle March shoot. [MUSIC] The shoot today was out in Malibu. It was an absolute dream. I got to climb trees and be out by the ocean, which is a big novelty for a Brit. And I'm wearing my favorite look from the day, which is the Scoochie embroidered poncho. [MUSIC] My routine for washing. Washing my face. I try and wash it as much as I can. I use a skin suitable and then I sometimes occasionally use something called a Barje but it's like Salic Acid and it's quite burny. But it's good for tightening. [MUSIC] My favorite red carpet look I've ever worn would have to be the Burberry dress I wore at the Met Ball, cuz it was absolutely huge, and if the floor beneath me collapsed, then I knew I would be my own parachute, so it's definitely my favorite look. [MUSIC] To be part of a major film franchise is an absolute dream come true. I felt so lucky and loved by everyone, and glad to be part of it. [MUSIC]

