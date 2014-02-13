Go Behind-the-Scenes with Selena Gomez!

The young star reveals her fashion and beauty inspirations, plus why she's "cheap" when it comes to clothes.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Selena Gomez. Welcome to my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] My favorite outfit from today would probably be this outfit that I'm wearing. It was originally gonna be something similar to this, but all solid purple. I never do prints in my own personal style or on red carpet, so I thought it would be fun for me to, kind of, do prints for this. I always like to change it up for different photo shoots and I they did such a great job so. My current beauty inspirations. I mean, I've kind of, been loyal to the ones that I've always loved. Like on the red carpet, I love Charlize Theron. I love Kate Winslet, I just think they're such, they're so classic and it really looks like they have the most perfect skin in the world. I would definitely say those are my two that I love. [MUSIC] It's really funny, somebody asked me about how much do I spend on clothes and, I really actually like being a little bit more cheap when it comes to my clothes, but when it comes to shoes or bags that's definitely where I splurge. I love, I love buying a really pretty bag or a nice pair of shoes and then the rest of my outfit would cost like $20 though. [LAUGH] I'm that girl for sure. I'm a sucker for shoes and handbags. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Selena Gomez. Welcome to my InStyle cover shoot. [MUSIC] My favorite outfit from today would probably be this outfit that I'm wearing. It was originally gonna be something similar to this, but all solid purple. I never do prints in my own personal style or on red carpet, so I thought it would be fun for me to, kind of, do prints for this. I always like to change it up for different photo shoots and I they did such a great job so. My current beauty inspirations. I mean, I've kind of, been loyal to the ones that I've always loved. Like on the red carpet, I love Charlize Theron. I love Kate Winslet, I just think they're such, they're so classic and it really looks like they have the most perfect skin in the world. I would definitely say those are my two that I love. [MUSIC] It's really funny, somebody asked me about how much do I spend on clothes and, I really actually like being a little bit more cheap when it comes to my clothes, but when it comes to shoes or bags that's definitely where I splurge. I love, I love buying a really pretty bag or a nice pair of shoes and then the rest of my outfit would cost like $20 though. [LAUGH] I'm that girl for sure. I'm a sucker for shoes and handbags. [MUSIC]