A Glamorous Sophia Loren Remodels a Villa in Dolce & Gabbana's New Beauty Campaign

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 20, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Assign Sophia Loren just about any task, and she'll look like an actual goddess doing it—including remodeling an Italian villa, as Dolce & Gabbana's latest campaign proves. The label spared no expense in creating their latest advertising spot, bringing director Giuseppe Tornatore and composer Ennio Morricone onboard to create a series of three videos starring the icon. The storyline follows five sons and their mother, played by Loren, restoring their family estate, Villa Valguarnera.

Though we're still not entirely sure what the campaign is promoting just yet—our bet is on the lipstick D&G created honoring the star back in September—we certainly don't mind watching Loren and a pack of 5 male models revamp a house while we await the reveal in acts to follow. Watch the first of the series above, and keep an eye out for the remaining two videos. 

