Gisele Bündchen Is the New Face of Under Armour!

Tom Brady isn't the only Under Armour campaign star in this family! His wife, Gisele Bündchen, has just been named the newest face of the athletic brand's women's fall advertising campaign. Under Armour unveiled a 30-second teaser video today (above) and it features the supermodel in a sleek sports bra, workout pants, and cute kicks by the label looking enviably fit and ready to kick some butt in a boxing gym. In the short, the star shows off her enviable figure as she preps for a workout—and we can't wait to follow her lead.

Bündchen is the first model to front Under Armour's new "I Will What I Want" campaign, joining the likes of ballerina Misty Copeland, skier Lindsey Vonn, and soccer player Kelley O'Hara. Look for the supermodel's campaign when it launches later this week!

