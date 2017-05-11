Girlboss Star Britt Robertson on her Best Vintage Shopping Score

If you’ve caught any episodes of Netflix’s Sophia Amoruso origin story, Girlboss, you know that vintage shopping is a huge part of the show.

In the very first episode, Sophia, played by Britt Robertson, finds an original 1970s East West calfskin motorcycle jacket in a consignment shop, haggles the price down to $9, and then re-sells it on eBay for almost $1000, giving her the brilliant idea to turn her love of shopping into a full-fledged business.

And though Robertson says her own shopping scores aren’t quite as life-changing as Amoruso’s, she has had one find that she’s still pretty proud of. “I went to Buffalo Exchange—I know, not the most impressive vintage store—and I found the most amazing old-school vintage Gucci dress,” said Robertson when she stopped by InStyle’s N.Y.C. offices. “It’s burgundy silk with pockets—and it was only $15!”

The star says her Girlboss role has inspired her look in more ways than one. “Our costume designer, Audrey Fisher, was the best fashion resource in the world,” says Robertson. “We had mood boards everywhere of images of Sophia Amoruso to reference and spent days in fittings trying to get the costumes right.”

In episode 2, Robertson wears a casual look—blue corduroy jacket, striped tank top, and high-waisted jeans—that’s a complete replica of an outfit Amoruso actually wore in 2006. “I actually really like high-waisted pants now ever since the show,” says Robertson. “I have this pair that my friends and boyfriend [actor Dylan O’Brien] call my ‘business pants.’ They’re Theory suit pants ($265; theory.com) and they’re my favorite thing. I wear them everywhere because you can dress them up or dress them down and I always feel stylish and cool in them.”

For more from Robertson, watch the video above. The first season of Girlboss is available now on Netflix.