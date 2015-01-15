The "This Girl Can" Video Is Going Viral and Will Inspire You to Break a Sweat

We all know that sometimes the hardest part of working out is actually convincing yourself to start. You tell yourself it's too hard, or you aren't in good shape, or you'll look stupid. But a new very inspiring social media campaign out of England is inspiring women to let go and just work out!

It is the This Girl Can campaign launched by Sport England, an organization that invests in groups and projects to encourage people to play sports, and it's like no workout ad you've ever seen. There are no stick-thin models barely breaking a sweat featured here. This brand features real women pushing, sweating (a lot) and kicking ass while they swim, run, spin, and play basketball and squash. The 90-second YouTube video already has more than 871,000 views since its Monday release.

Set to Missy Elliot's "Get Ur Freak On" you see these real, beautiful women leaving their fears behind as they get their workout on! With taglines like "I jiggle therefore I am" "I kick balls, deal with it" and "Sweating like like a pig, feeling like a fox", you will want to go run a race after watching it.

A big part of Sport England's motivation for the campaign was research that found a significant gender gap between men and women when it came to exercising, with 75 percent of women wanting to workout more. "Every single woman I have talked to about this campaign—and this is now hundreds—has identified with this, and it is that fear of not being 'good enough' in some way, and the fear that you are the only who feels like that, that we want to address," CEO Jennie Price said in a statement. Watch the video at top and get ready to break a sweat!

