Gina Rodriguez Reveals She Wants a Baby "So Bad"—and Might Adopt

Gina Rodriguez has baby fever!

During an appearance on Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, the star opened up about how being around a baby on the set of Jane the Virgin is affecting her.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked her if it made her want one of her own, Rodriguez, 31, put both hands to her heart and said "So bad!"

"I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like 'Ahh! Come here, baby!' " she gushed.

And Rodriguez has the best of both worlds: According to the actress, she never has to deal with a crying youngster.

"They don't cry on the set!" she said of the babies who plays her on-screen son Mateo. "It's, like, perfect. As soon as one cries they take it away from me and the other one comes in. That's what happens in real life, right?" she joked.

As for having one of her own, Rodriguez admitted she wants one "so bad. I do. But I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation," she added with a laugh.

In fact, Rodriguez revealed adoption was a possibility.

"I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that," she said. "I definitely want to adopt."

Jane the Virgin returns Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on The CW, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings).

