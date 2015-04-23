Gina Rodriguez Recognizes the Benefits of Having a Fake Pregnancy Belly

Gina Rodriguez puts her Golden Globe–winning acting skills to work in real life as well as on her hit show Jane the Virgin. And she’s got a great prop—her fake pregnant belly!

“It takes like 10 minutes to put it on,” the actress told Seth Meyers on Late Night. “But when you have an hour lunch period you can't take it off or on because it's 20 minutes out of your lunch. So I would just rock it all the time.”

When the host pressed for more details, she confessed, “Every Chipotle you go into has a long line. You just go, ‘I'm sorry, excuse me sir, I'm really hungry ... we're really hungry!”

But her conscience quickly caught up with her when she got special treatment at an AT&T store. “They were like, ‘Congratulations!’ And then I felt bad … I am lying to strangers and I didn't feel right about it. So I was like, ‘Oh no, I'm actually not pregnant.”

When the clerks back-pedaled, thinking that they’d accidentally insinuated she was overweight, Rodriguez clarified even more: “I was like ‘No, no, it's actually a fake belly. I'm on this show, and I'm pregnant on the show; I was accidentally artificially inseminated.”

That didn’t go over any better. “I got escorted out by the customers,” she joked. Watch her whole hilarious story by clicking the video above.

