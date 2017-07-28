The Force Is Strong with Gigi Hadid and Her Bold Star Wars Tee

Who knew Gigi Hadid was such a Star Wars fan?

The model was photographed out and about in New York City wearing a shirt that paid tribute to Star Wars with a graphic that included the Death Star itself. In an equally bold move, she paired the top with bright red bell-bottom pants and matching suede shoes, because why not match a statement top with a statement bottom? NIGNY / Splash News

In an equally bold move, she paired the top with a navy lizard bag by Tyler Ellis, bright red bell-bottom pants, and matching suede shoes, because why not match a statement top with a statement bottom?

Hadid wore the gutsy retro look on her way to the salon, where she proceeded to add yet another bold element to her look—ombré pink hair. It seems she's not one to shy away from making a fashion statement, and we've got to give her props for that.

We'd say the Force is definitely with her.