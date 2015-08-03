Ghostbusters Cast Visits Tufts Medical Center, Checks for Ghosts

The new, all-female cast of Ghostbusters have yet to save the world like their predecessors, but they’re already bringing smiles to some deserving children in Boston.

The new all female cast of Ghostbusters have yet to save the world like their predecessors, but they're already bringing smiles to some deserving children in Boston. Tuffs Medical Center posted pictures to their Facebook page of the film's stars, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, visiting some of the patients. The movie's cast had been shooting nearby so some of the patients hung this sign reading, who you gonna call in the window. And it must have gotten the stars attention. They posed for pictures, chatted with the patients and staff and even checked some of the kids rooms for ghosts. You know, just to be safe. A representative for the hospital told people they were so kind to all the kids and their parents. We cannot thank them enough for the happiness and excitement they created. Unfortunately, the rest of us will have to wait until next July to see the new ghostbusters in action.

