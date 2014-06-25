Get Your First Look at the The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1!

Here we go! The hype for the next installment of The Hunger Games series starts now. A new trailer featuring President Snow (Donald Sutherland) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Huterchson) was released today, and it's our first real tease from Mockingjay – Part 1, out Nov. 21.

In the teaser trailer, President Snow addresses Panem in a message, titled "Together as One," alongside a very stoic Peeta. As we know from the end of Catching Fire, he's been taken by the Capitol, and it's clear that he's now being used as propaganda. What does that mean for the rebel forces in District 13 and our beloved heroine, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence)? We'll have to wait until the next tidbit is released. Until then, watch Snow's message below.

