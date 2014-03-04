Shine On! Watch Our Video On How to Get the Perfect Metallic Eye

This spring, your tried-and-true smoky eye is getting a heavy metal twist! Gilded accents were hot all over the spring runways, with the pretty peepers at Gucci and Jason Wu ranking at the top as our favorite (and most wearable!) looks. "Gold is the new neutral, and it's more interesting and has more life than beige or taupe," says InStyle beauty director Kahlana Barfield in the above video. The metallic eye couldn't be easier to master at home -- all you need to recreate it is your favorite 24-Karat shadow, a brown liner pencil, a rich bronze hue, and a soft blending brush. "I think a gold smoky eye is far more interesting than a traditional black or grey smoky eye, and it's a great neutral, so anyone can pull it off," she adds. Find out exactly how to bring the runway effect to your everyday routine by watching the video above, then get more makeup inspiration by clicking through our gallery!

Show Transcript [MUSIC] We saw metallic gold everywhere this season. On nails, on eyelids, on hair accessories, even on eyebrows. We saw the prettiest versions of metallic gold on eyelids at Jason Woolley and Gucci. It's more sexy and more unexpected than the traditional black or gray smokey eye. Gold is the new neutral and it's more interesting and it has more life than beige or taupe. The first step to achieving this look is to apply a gold shade from the lash line all the way to the crease. And then take a clean blending brush to smooth out any harsh lines over the crease. [UNKNOWN] So the next thing you want to do is take a creamy brown pencil and swipe it from the lash-line up into the crease. Then take a bronze shadow over the pencil and smudge it to create a smokey effect. I think a gold smoky eye is far more interesting than a traditional black or grey smoky eye. And it's a great neutral so anyone can pull it off. [MUSIC]