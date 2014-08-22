Nail This Look: How to Create This Peekaboo Colorblock Manicure

Sarah Walter
Aug 22, 2014 @ 10:10 am

Former painter and self-taught manicurist Madeline Poole @mpnails has worked up quite a résumé in the four years she’s been mixing polishes in L.A. and N.Y.C. Known for her freehand colorblock designs, she has shown her work everywhere from the runways (Stella McCartney) to her monster social feed. Extra cred: Before Rihanna quit Instagram, she was a follower too. Watch the above video to learn how to create Poole's Peekaboo Colorblock manicure, and get the step-by-step instructions below!

Peekaboo ColorblockDifficulty: 4 (out of 4)Drying time: 25 minutes

1. Brush a short rectangle of fuchsia at the right corner of the nail (we love Formula X New Classics in Eureka, $11; sephora.com), against the cuticle. Repeat the same technique with coral (RGB Nail Color in Coral, $18; rgbcosmetics.com) on the left side.

2. Pour a drop of blue (Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color in Blue Me Away!, $3; ulta.com) onto a plastic plate. Using a thin brush, fill in the center space that separates the pink and coral. Let dry for 10 minutes.

3. Starting right above the colorblock line, paint burgundy (Christian Louboutin Beauté Nail Colour in Sevillana, $50; christianlouboutin.com) up to the tip. Apply a second coat to finish.

Click here for a peek into Christian Louboutin's new stiletto-inspired nail polish collection!

Show Transcript

I did a look that I hope dubbed party in the [UNKNOWN]. So the first step is to apply a base coat. Let that dry. Second step is to take your fuchsia nail polish and fill in the right corner. You don't have to be perfect about it, cause you're gonna cover it up. Do the same thing on the opposite side of the nail with the red color. The part that needs to be straight is the area next to the cuticle. After that dries a bit, you're gonna pour out a bit of turquoise onto a non porous surface. Then use a very skinny brush and use an artist brush. Fill in a small 2 millimeter space that separates the pink and red colors. Then after that dries, you're gonna take your burgundy polish. Drag the burgundy along the cuticle. Swoop all the way around the nail. Kinda, 'til you have just these slivers of color showing. Line the cuticle just about two millimeters below, and then after that dries a bit, you apply another coat, and that's where you can really perfect the line, make sure. Very, very clean and crisp and even, and then when that dries, we put on a top coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!