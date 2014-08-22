Nail This Look: How to Create This Peekaboo Colorblock Manicure

Former painter and self-taught manicurist Madeline Poole @mpnails has worked up quite a résumé in the four years she’s been mixing polishes in L.A. and N.Y.C. Known for her freehand colorblock designs, she has shown her work everywhere from the runways (Stella McCartney) to her monster social feed. Extra cred: Before Rihanna quit Instagram, she was a follower too. Watch the above video to learn how to create Poole's Peekaboo Colorblock manicure, and get the step-by-step instructions below!

Peekaboo ColorblockDifficulty: 4 (out of 4)Drying time: 25 minutes

1. Brush a short rectangle of fuchsia at the right corner of the nail (we love Formula X New Classics in Eureka, $11; sephora.com), against the cuticle. Repeat the same technique with coral (RGB Nail Color in Coral, $18; rgbcosmetics.com) on the left side.

2. Pour a drop of blue (Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color in Blue Me Away!, $3; ulta.com) onto a plastic plate. Using a thin brush, fill in the center space that separates the pink and coral. Let dry for 10 minutes.

3. Starting right above the colorblock line, paint burgundy (Christian Louboutin Beauté Nail Colour in Sevillana, $50; christianlouboutin.com) up to the tip. Apply a second coat to finish.

