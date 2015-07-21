Watch: How to Get Selena Gomez's Totally Wearable "Kitten" Eyeliner

In her newly released summer single “Good For You,” Selena Gomez makes it clear that she doesn't shy away from dolling up. So what’s the secret to the sexy, come-hither stare she shows off in the video? A kitten eye, which, as celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin explains in the clip above, is not "quite as vampy” and “a little softer” than the cat-eye that many women wear.
The first step to achieving Gomez’s everyday look is to create a short, thin line at the corner of your eye before connecting it onto the lash line. Goodwin’s foolproof trick involves using a liquid liner pen like Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($22, sephora.com) and pressing on the color with small exacting strokes. Watch the video above to learn all of Goodwin’s pro techniques.
