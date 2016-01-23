How to Create Reese Witherspoon's Pretty Pink Lip and Cheek in 2 Minutes Flat

There aren't too many celebrities who can wear pink as well as Reese Witherspoon. The Hollywood star is a pro when it comes to rocking the cheerful hue, and we jumped at the opportunity to find out the process behind creating her perfect pink lip and cheek. Her makeup artist Lauren Andersen revealed all the secrets to InStyle's Violet Gaynor in the video up top.

The pro, who has also worked with Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen, had several amazing tips to share. Andersen started by applying blush. "I take the blush not only to the cheeks, but sometimes to the temples just to balance out the complexion," she says. Adding blush to your forehead is key to replacing dimension that is lost after applying foundation, she adds.

Next, Andersen complemented the blush by adding a vibrant color to Gaynor's pout. "A brush is a great tool to give you precision and also blend and soften edges," the makeup artist says. Click the link at the top to hear all of the expert's insider tips.

Try Witherspoon's stunning look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.