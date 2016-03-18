Video: How to Style Dascha Polanco's Effortlessly Glam Bob

We became obsessed with Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco's elegant, wavy bob the moment we spotted it on the 2016 SAG Awards red carpet. Months later we still can’t get the effortlessly pretty style out of our heads, so InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield Brown turned to celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez for the expert tips it takes to recreate Dascha’s stunning bob.
Surprisingly, the glam, red carpet-ready style is DIY friendly, and if you’re not ready to make the commitment to a shorter cut, you can still rock the look—no scissors required. To begin, section off the hair into four large parts. Before working on the curls, Alvarez shared a genius pro trick: “Depending on your hair texture, if you have straight or fine hair, spritz a light-hold hairspray for extra grip.”
RELATED: See the Most Gorgeous Celeb Hair Makeovers of 2016
The key to creating waves like Dascha’s is to glide the hair through a 2-in. curling iron instead of wrapping it around the barrel. Another savvy insider tip from Alvarez: “I cradle my curls; it’s kind of my signature thing to do. I hold the curl in my hand and give it a nice little blow. That way it sets the way I curled it.” She advises viewers to alternate the direction of the curls on the back of the head so the finished product doesn’t look like one giant curl, and then to curl under at the crown for extra volume and lift.
For the final, front section of hair, Alvarez recommends curling away from the face to give the style a dramatic, elegant swoop, before teasing throughout to finish and break up the curls. Dascha’s chic look works for longer hair, too. Simply pin up the curls using bobby pins to fake a shorter length. Press play on the video above to get all the glamorous details.