Love Margot Robbie's Metallic Eye? Here's How to Get It 

While Margot Robbie is gearing up to transform into badass villain Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, we’re hoping the Australian actress will showcase her signature shimmery eye when the red carpet premiere rolls around. Robbie knows exactly how to deliver a sexy stare—and her shimmering eye shadow certainly helps the look along.
To learn how to get Robbie’s sparkle, InStyle’s Special Projects Editor Stephanie Samson met with Jenn Streicher, the makeup pro responsible for helping the actress achieve perfection. In the video, Streicher, who co-owns Striiike beauty salon with sisters Kristie and Ashley, carefully takes Samson through each step of the process. To do so yourself, you’ll need to begin with an eye primer like Sephora Perfecting Eye Primer ($14, sephora.com), sand-colored and metallic eye shadow crayons, a blending brush, mascara, a lash card, and a black smudge liner like Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner ($20, sephora.com). Watch the video above to adopt all of Streicher’s Robbie-approved secrets.
