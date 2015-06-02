Our Super-Easy Tutorial for Getting Effortless Waves

When it’s time to find a fix for flat hair, celebrities turn to stylist Anh Co Tran. Known for creating effortless, lived-in waves, Tran, who co-owns Ramirez | Tran Salon, has worked with stars like Coco Rocha and Emily Ratajkowski, and collaborated with brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Gucci.
To learn the secret to mastering Tran’s signature look, InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield, met with the stylist. In the video above, he suggests using a styling wand and alternating the wraps to ensure that curls fall into each other for maximum dimension. Tran finishes with a texture spray like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($27, sephora.com), for lift, and a serum, like Living Proof Satin Hair Serum ($29, sephora.com), to separate ends. Watch the video above to see Tran’s exact technique.
