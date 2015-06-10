Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Demos How to Get Her Textured Waves Using a Flatiron

Despite how effortless Kim Kardashian's beach waves might look, the star is armed with an arsenal of tips and tricks thanks in large park to her hairstylist, Jen Atkin. We asked Atkin take us step-by-step through creating the signature look when she sat down with InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield. Her motto when it comes to styling? “Less is more,” she explains, which thankfully means the look is far easier to DIY than you might expect. You’ll simply need to arm yourself with a salt spray, like Sachajuan Ocean Mist ($30, barneys.com), a dry texture spray such as Oscar Blandi’s Pronto Texture and Volume Spray ($24, sephora.com), and a light styling cream. Watch the video above to see her genius flatiron technique for creating Kardashian-worthy waves.
