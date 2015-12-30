Video: Kim Kardashian's Signature Contour Is Easier Than We Thought

If you're like most of us, you've probably watched countless of hours of YouTube videos only to find that you still haven't grasped the art of contouring. Well that all ends today. We've enlisted the help of one of Kim Kardashian's favorite makeup artists, Mario Dedivanovic, to show us how to easily master the skill on your own.
"I know it seems very intimidating to most women at home, but it really shouldn't be," explains Dedivanovic. The expert has even sculpted the face of Jennifer Lopez, and his work speaks for itself.
For this tutorial he started by explaining, "I'm going to show you a really easy and quick way to do it today using powders." Dedivanovic suggests using a product that is about three shades deeper than your natural skin tone.
In each scene you'll see him chisel the cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin of InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield Brown. Plus, the makeup pro gives a few bonus tips on complementing the contour with highlight at the end of the video. Press play at the top for all of the easy-to-follow steps.
Try Kardashian's stunning look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices