Video: The Secret to Kate Hudson's Signature Loose Waves

It doesn't matter if Kate Hudson is striking a pose on the red carpet or hitting the gym in her Fabletics attire. The Hollywood star always rocks perfectly lived-in waves that are sealed with an effortlessly polished finish. We've been fan-girling over her structured tresses for quite some time now, so InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown turned to the man behind Hudson's curls, Harry Josh, to unlock all of his glamorous secrets.

Josh suggests prepping the look with a fresh blow dry. "It's a good start-off point for everyone at home to get to a neutral base before you pick up your iron and actually start waving." Instead of holding the iron at the roots the pro went on to explain, "The ends are really what we're trying to change here. We're just tying to give them bends and flicks, and what I like to call barely there curls."

The direction you hold the iron in is crucial. Josh went on to add, "I'm not going to go in a vertical manner. I'm going to go more horizontal, and really that's all you have to do. It's not about having a really tight curl." Who would have known it was that easy? Press play at the top to see all of the experts tips and tricks.

Try Hudson's dramatic look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys. I'm Kalana with In Style and I'm here with John Freeda, stylish, "Hairy Josh" and he's going to show us how to get his signature [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] So let's just right to it. You've already dried your hair. So if you're at home, whether you've got hair like Colana's, or you have a different textured hair, it's really good to just get a good blow dry in there. It's usually a good start-off point for everyone at home, just to get to a neutral base before you pick up your iron and actually start waving. So, let's begin. We have a nice side part put in here. And what you really want to do is get a nice one inch iron. So this is a nice size. And the reason I like this particular size of iron is because you can do a lot of shapes with it. So whether you want a tight coil, whether you want a loose texture, it allows you to kinda have the elasticity that you need at home to kinda mold the hair. So we're gonna start on our first quarter of the head. I think this is the easiest way to go. I'm just gonna take a section of hair, clip this up and just leave it like that. And really what we're gonna work on here is just the ends. The ends are really what we're trying to change here. We're just trying to give them what I call, bangs and flicks and barely there curls. So of course, with an iron like this, you can actually adjust and slide the lever right off, if you prefer to have it off. So you see, comes off if you want to, but for me, I'm gonna actually keep it on because I'm a pro and I know what to do with it. So that being said. I'm gonna leave it on and I am gonna keep it propped open and as I work with the hair, I'm just gonna wrap the hair around the iron. And I'm not gonna go in a vertical manner. I'm gonna go more in a horizontal And what I'm doing here is just creating, as you see, just that bit of movement. And really, that's all you have to do. It's not about a tight curl. It's not about having a real strong shape. It's just literally about holding the hair, giving it a little bit of a bend, just letting it slide through. Now for someone at home, do you think it would be easier for them to just use the wand? Tell you what. I'm gonna mix it up so everyone at home can see what the difference is to have with the wand and without the wand. So here's just the wand. And so for someone at home, most likely you probably will do this on a wand cuz it'll be easier for you. As a pro, I like the features that the Marcel has, that it can flatten out an end. But you can also hold out an end, which is what I'm about to do here. So you can see I was wrapping the hair around. And at this point now you can kinda start to change the direction of your texture. You can have it go one way or the other way, and if you wanna give the ends a little bit of a bend you can just do that through here. And as you can see I'm just going through the hair. Just wrapping the hair around the wand, holding it up. And I know a lot of people at home always wonder whether they should hold the hair basically either vertically or horizontally. Both are accurate and will give you a different type of way that's really what you're looking for. I typically feel when you hold the iron like this, it does give you kind of more of a brushed out 70s Farrah look, which is not a bad thing, but I lately have been doing everything this way, and I feel like it's a different type of wave pattern. It looks a little more easier to achieve and also easier to hold the iron, I believe, because you can just wrap it yourself like that. Now when getting to the top of the hair, this is kind of a crucial area where I would say, you have to take a little more time because really the front is the most important part of your hair. The back is always going to be difficult and we always know that. So at the end, if you can kind of just grab pieces to kind of flick and bend the end, that's going to be great. But that front is really the money, as they call it, where you just want all of that to sit, frame the face beautifully. That being said, I love the kind of deep side part we have on Kolana, so I'm going to make sure we keep that in. So instead of me rolling it too far back off her face, I'm actually going to roll the ends. Under and as you can see I´m just pressing the ends under, and I´m just gonna have them flick like that. And what that will do as you can see right there, it´ll give me a little bend, and I´m gonna follow with the section right on top of that. And do exactly the same thing [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] And this is kind of great for face framing, so now you know we've created this kind of great fence and know matter where the flicks are there's a little bit of control there. And I think that balance of having the kind of messy texture, but that kind of controlled front, is gonna look really great in the end. And as you can see now, I'm actually grabbing a few pieces and going the other direction And what this will do is kinda create that haphazard look where none of the curls are uniform. Some are going this way. Some are going that way. And that's really gonna kinda bring it together in a way that makes it feel very much like tousled hair. Now for this outer layer, just on the very top, I think it's great if you can kinda flip some of these pieces back. And that we've got a bit of variation, so not everything is coming forward. You've got that top layer going back. Great. That looks excellent! All right. So everyone at home, it's pretty easy to achieve this look. You can see that this haircut, and This texture is everywhere, so I hope you liked it. And I hope you like it too, [UNKNOWN]. Thank you, Harry. [MUSIC]

