Video: The Secret to Kate Hudson's Signature Loose Waves

It doesn't matter if Kate Hudson is striking a pose on the red carpet or hitting the gym in her Fabletics attire. The Hollywood star always rocks perfectly lived-in waves that are sealed with an effortlessly polished finish. We've been fan-girling over her structured tresses for quite some time now, so InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown turned to the man behind Hudson's curls, Harry Josh, to unlock all of his glamorous secrets.
Josh suggests prepping the look with a fresh blow dry. "It's a good start-off point for everyone at home to get to a neutral base before you pick up your iron and actually start waving." Instead of holding the iron at the roots the pro went on to explain, "The ends are really what we're trying to change here. We're just tying to give them bends and flicks, and what I like to call barely there curls."
The direction you hold the iron in is crucial. Josh went on to add, "I'm not going to go in a vertical manner. I'm going to go more horizontal, and really that's all you have to do. It's not about having a really tight curl." Who would have known it was that easy? Press play at the top to see all of the experts tips and tricks.
