This DIY Video Will Have You Rocking a Crown Braid in 4 Minutes Flat

Now that the mercury is officially rising past 70-degrees each day, it’s time to adopt the summer ‘do that’ll not only keep you cool, but make you look like the coolest woman in the room. For inspiration, we turned to Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt’s crown braid.
The stunner rocked the look at this year’s Golden Globes and left us with no other choice than to test the braid ourselves. InStyle’s Special Projects Editor Stephanie Samson met with Ashley Streicher, the pro responsible for Froggatt’s interlocking strands, to learn how to recreate the red carpet favorite. Streicher, who co-owns Striiike beauty salon with sisters Kristie and Jenn, begins the process by applying Bumble and Bumble hair spray ($30, sephora.com) to achieve lived-in texture. In the video, she then parts Samson’s hair, creates two tightly wound braids, and adds a thickening powder, like Unite’s Expanda Dust ($32, shop.unitehair.com), to each braid. Watch the video above to see the final easy-to-follow steps.
