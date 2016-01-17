Video: Joan Smalls's Silvery Smokey Eye Is Perfect for the Weekend

Alexis Bennett
Jan 17, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

New year, new smokey eye. It's time to upgrade your usual version with a metallic twist of the sultry look. Joan Smalls proved that sparkling touch is the perfect way to jazz up any look as she stepped out for a a dinner party. The stunning eye makeup was created by Lauren Andersen and gave InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Kahalana Barfield-Brown all of the tips for creating the look at home. 

"The first step is choosing a silver," Andersen revealed while adding, "and I press the shadow on over the full lid." Her secret for maximizing the color? "Dampen the brush, because that gives a higher impact." Andersen also advises to skip the matte hues and instead pick a shadow with shimmer. Be sure to press play at the top for all of the makeup expert's tips and tricks for the party-worthy look.

Try Small's dramatic look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

