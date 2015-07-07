Here's How to Get Jennifer Hudson's Pixie Crop—Without Cutting Your Hair

Once you’ve given your hair stylist the green light to chop off the locks you’ve grown for years, there’s no turning back. And while cutting your hair into a new pixie cut like Jennifer Hudson’s can be rewarding, there’s actually no need to take drastic measures. In the video above, celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright quickly gives InStyle’s fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield, a style similar to Hudson's that she can transition in and out of. The secret? Wigs. Wright tucks Barfield’s natural hair into special cap and then applies a perfectly matching wig onto her head. She then explains how to easily mold the piece to frame your face. Watch the video above to see all of Wright’s tricks in detail.
