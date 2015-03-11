Video: How to Get Jennifer Aniston's Sleek Blowout, Straight from Her Stylist

We'll admit it—we're beyond envious of Jennifer Aniston's hair. What's not to love about the star's signature sleek blowout that works just as well for a casual day as it does for a red carpet event? And try as we might, we've never been able to get the look just right—until now.

Chris McMillan has been the man responsible for Aniston's mane since the days of the "Rachel" hairdo and is also one of the actress's best friends and her Living Proof business partner. The hairdresser let InStyle in on just how the recreate that straight and sleek ’do. The secret? Living Proof's No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream ($36; sephora.com) and Straight hair protectant spray ($29; sephora.com), as well as a round hair brush, blow dryer, and straightener. Watch the video above to see exactly how to get Jenn's signature blowout.

