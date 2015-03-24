Video: Jennifer Aniston's Hairstylist Shows You How to Recreate Her Messy Braided Updo

Just like when she chooses not to wear one of her signature LBDs, whenever Jennifer Aniston decides to ditch her straight locks in favor of a different hairdo, we take notice. And one of her favorite ways to switch it up is with a braid. Aniston has rocked both a messy fishtail braid and a bohemian french braid, and we have to say, a plait never looked so good.

Luckily, Aniston's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan (he's the one responsible for the "Rachel") gave us the lowdown on how to create an effortless braided up do à la Jen. Get all the details in the video above.

