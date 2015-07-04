Watch: How to Recreate Iggy Azalea's Pompadour Ponytail 

As celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright explains in the video above, the only two products you need to recreate Iggy Azalea’s pompadour ponytail are hairspray and a wax-like formula like Tigi’s Bed Head Hair Stick ($9.99, ulta.com). So can you pull off the same ‘do that on-stage divas like Azalea are so accustomed to? “That’s the thing about celebrities, they always want to go big, but for the everyday woman, I know how to bring it down,” Wright tells InStyle’s special projects editor Stephanie Samson. The pro’s tips include beginning the process by curling the hair for a tousled, lived-in look, and making sure to give your ponytail plenty of volume at the end. Watch the full video above to nail the sporty-glam look for yourself!
