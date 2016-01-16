How to Get Taylor Schilling's Glamorous Structured Waves

Structured waves have been the go-to look of the stars for several seasons now. From the red carpet to their street style, Hollywood's bombshells just can't get enough of the glamorous curls. To find out how to get the camera-ready 'do, we went straight to the pros. Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh demonstrated how to recreate the look that he styled on Taylor Schilling for the 2015 Emmys on InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield-Brown.

Before revealing the steps, Josh explained; "The tips that I'm going to give you are going to be invaluable, not only for this look, but to carry on to multiple looks. It's all in the technique, and it's all in the tools. So, all you really need [to add] is some hairspray." To shape the ringlets, Josh reaches for a 1-inch iron, and advises viewers to always go smaller even if you want big waves because they will drop.

"It's really important that the size and the consistency of each section is even," the hair pro adds. "If it is not even, then you are going to have an unmatched wave pattern." Once you've made it half way around the head, Josh recommends taking a look at what you've done so far, and set the ringlets in place with a finishing spray. "I love using the KeraFlex from John Frieda ($9; target.com), because it's super lightweight, and you definitely want lightweight." Press play in the video above to watch all of the glamorous details.

Try Schilling's chic look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm [UNKNOWN] with InStyle and I'm here with hair stylist Harry Josh. How you doing? And he is gonna teach us how to get glamorous structure waves. I certainly am. And actually for everyone at home, the tips I'm gonna give you are gonna be invaluable, not only for this look but just to carry on to multiple looks. It's all in the technique and it's all in the tools and all you really need is some hairspray. I did it on Taylor Schilling for the Emmy's. I've done it on countless magazine covers. One of my favorite versions of this was Giselle for the Met Ball. What's the first step? I like to always divide the hair into quarters. I always feel like that's the easiest way to really get in there. You're gonna have to work cleaner than anything else you've ever done. So it'll be tricky for you ladies at home if you've got a lot of layers. It's not the easiest look in the world to achieve but it is achievable. Luckily she has layers so you can actually see the struggle I'm going to go through but we're going to get there in the end and it's going to look great. So I'm going to start out with a one inch iron. I like the one inch iron because it's the smallest iron that gives you enough control and gives you enough elasticity in the hair that you can actually put a bend and a wave into the hair. So that being said, it's really important that the consistency and the size of your section each wave across the head is even. Cuz if it is not even, you're gonna have a unmatched wave pattern. So I'm gonna take a 1 inch square section here, I'll take this size right here, and I'm gonna start by literally wrapping it around the iron As you can see I have those little hairs falling out already. We are going to wrap the hair up. We are going to hold that for about a three second count. That is going to depend on everyone's hair texture. Three seconds on Calana's hair because it holds hair texture very well. If you're hair is very straight you may want to hold it for 5-7 seconds. So most people at home who have used irons smaller is always the way you want to go even if you want a big wave pattern Start small because you know it's going to drop, and this will allow you to get that kind of strong, structured shape we're looking for. We're going to go right behind that and literally, we're going to mock that exact same wave pattern again. Wrapping it up. [BLANK_AUDIO] Tucking those ends under. [BLANK_AUDIO] One, 1,000, two 1,000, three, 1,000. [LAUGH] And take that out. And, voila! You have have the exact same wave pattern. And this is going to be a bit like Groundhog day. Because we're going to do the exact same thing, over, and over, and over, and that is basically the basis of how you get a structured wave. Just repetition. So whether you've got fine hair, whether you've got curly hair, I always recommend it's ideal to blow it out first. Even if it's a bad blowout. Even if it's something that you don't do well. Cause when you wave hair it just makes it a lot easier to kinda get a nice controlled shape if the start off is one texture to begin with. Because her hair is so layered, this is the tricky part, you really want to make sure that these end bits, that are not the same as the kinda layered parts, can all kind of connect. So this clamp is gonna be your friend, so don't be so scared of using it all the time. You can definitely wand the whole thing, and if you feel there's a few pieces that are kinda sticking up or standing out, you can always clamp those under to make them smooth. You could see that's what I'm talking with the layers that pop out. But no big deal, we can always press them in with our wand and my cell combo. Alright so now that you;ve done a quarter of the head, it's an important time for everyone to look at the mirror. See what their waves are looking. And what I like tot typically at this point is to brush the hair. And use a finishing spray. I love using the KeraFlex from John Frieda cuz it's super lightweight and you definitely want lightweight cuz you wanna be able to re-work the hair, you wanna be able to brush it again if it didn't work. You may wanna have to re-wave it if it wasn't as strong as you wanted to do it. So you want a workable spray So I love this one. We're gonna spray it. And I'm actually gonna use these little small clips that will hold the waves in place. So let's go ahead and start that. I'm gonna spray the brush. I think it's a great way to apply it evenly. And then I'm just gonna brush the hair and as you can see, we have a nice wave pattern in here. And with that, we are going to clip the hair into place. So, that being said, I love these small clips. They're right here. I'm just gonna clip these all into her hair. So, Harry, are these clips crucial to helping hold this style. You know what? They absolutely are. A lot of people don't realize that the setting process And the holding process with the clips is half the battle. Of course you can get the waves and you can get them to hold for a temporary part of time. But it's really the clip and hairspray combination that locks it in. > >WHat temperature should the iron be on>? If you really want your hair to hold a wave well, a good iron is going to do it at max temp. And do it quickly and efficiently. And as you can see, as I'm taking them out, they really are just keeping the shape exactly, and there you have a nice glamorous finish. I'm going to finish off with some hair spray, so I'm going to just, again, brush, with this, finish this off. Forward, forward over her forehead here, which I think looks nice, to have it sweeping over like that. Another thing you can do, you can go from keeping a glamorous shape and kind of disheveling it into something more of a pyramid shape. So just by actually lifting your hair up, I'm just shaking it out, and this is actually a lot of people would be scared to do this, cuz they're like oh wow, my hair's gonna get too crazy from this. But really what you're doing is just kinda getting it fuller and keeping that same silhouette, but it actually just looks more voluminous and big. And still has that great wave pattern. This is a great look on, and it'll probably be a great look on you as well. Hope you enjoyed it. [MUSIC]

