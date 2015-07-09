Emma Stone's Signature Coral Lip Is This Easy to DIY

From the Lanvin jumpsuit she wore to the Golden Globes to beautiful green Elie Saab gown she sported at the Oscars, Emma Stone was hands-down one of the best dressed actresses to make her fashionable way into awards season earlier this year. While her fashions of choice were all standouts, it was Stone’s coral lip that continuously caught our eye.
InStyle’s special projects editor, Stephanie Samson, met with the woman responsible for Stone’s signature lip look, Rachel Goodwin, to learn just how to recreate it. The celebrity makeup pro begins by applying a bright coral pink color to the entire lip with a pencil like Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Candy ($31; nordstrom.com), which acts as a base that gives the look staying power. “Coral just has a way of lighting up the skin with a sort of soft, peachy tones that give every complexion sort of this lit-from-within quality,” Goodwin says. Watch the full video above to learn the rest of Goodwin’s easy-to-follow tips.
