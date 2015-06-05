A Deep Side Part Is Flattering on Everyone. Here's How to Do It Right

Study Emily Ratajkowski’s red carpet looks (or her Instagram profile) and you’ll notice one foolproof ‘do that the actress turns to time and time again: the deep side part. Why? Parting hair to one side highlights your best features—especially the eyes and cheekbones.
To learn how recreate Ratajkowski's look, InStyle.com’s senior fashion editor, Violet Gaynor, asked celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran to walk us through every step of the process. In the video above, Tran, who co-owns Ramirez | Tran Salon, begins by parting Gaynor's hair deeply to one side. He then curls sections in alternating directions, before applying a volumizing spray, like Living Proof Instant Texture Mist ($26, sephora.com). Next, Tran locks in curls with a light mist of hairspray like Bumble and Bumble Hairspray ($29, sephora.com). The final step? Sweeping Gaynor's hair over one shoulder and securing at the nape with two interlocking bobby pins. Watch the video above to see the rest of Tran’s pro technique.