Watch: The Incredibly Easy DIY for Emily Blunt's Feathered Eyebrows 

Emily Blunt possesses the innate ability to portray characters that move us. And though her acting talent is beyond noteworthy, her impeccable eyebrows play at least a bit part in her on-camera appeal. To learn how to recreate Blunt’s signature feathered look, InStyle’s Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield met with eyebrow enthusiast Kristie Streicher for expert tips. Thanks to Streicher, who co-owns Los Angeles-based beauty spa and salon Striiike alongside sisters Jenn and Ashley, we now know the trick requires more than a hand-held mirror and pair of tweezers.
Streicher begins by using a professional brow brush (we like Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #12, $18; sephora.com) to stroke the hair down in light feather motions that add shadow and fullness. Then, she determines the placement of the brow, using the nose and eyes as measuring points, before applying a tinted brow gel (Try Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $22, sephora.com), which adds shine and lengthens the brows. She finishes with clear brow gel like Brett Freedman Beauty Arch-Control ($18; sephora.com). To see the full results, watch the video above.
