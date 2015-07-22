WATCH: How to Get Elizabeth Olsen's Day-to-Night Smoky Eye 

When she’s not pouring over a script for captivating films like Martha Marcy May Marlene, Elizabeth Olsen can be found stepping onto the red carpet in both gutsy and classic looks that we’re sure her designer sisters (Mary Kate and Ashley) would approve of. It’s because of celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, though, that Olsen’s repeatedly memorable outfits always stun. As Goodwin tells InStyle’s special projects editor, Stephanie Samson, in the video above, the actress’s go-to smoky eye works well for her (and for anyone) because of its ability to compliment any outfit and easily transition from day to night.
The key to replicating this look is to begin by applying a soft brown eye shadow like Urban Decay’s Lost Medium Metallic Brown Eye Shadow ($18, sephora.com) all along the lash line and into the crease, covering the entire lid. Goodwin then continues at the outside of the eye blending a gold cream like Laura Mercier’s Rose Gold Caviar Stick Eye Color ($28, sephora.com) from the inner eye outward. Watch the full video above to see the rest of the pro’s five-minute fix.
