VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Shares the Trick to Her Voluminous Ponytail

Chrissy Teigen is known for her flowing mane, but when the multi-hyphenate star does pull her locks up into a perfectly tousled, voluminous ponytail, the result is just as enviable. To learn styling secrets for the 'do, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large, Kahlana Barfield Brown, turned to T3's lead stylist, David Lopez, who created Teigen's look.
This ponytail is all about adding as much volume and texture to your strands as possible, which makes it a great option for second- or third-day hair. “I always say that hair should look 'on purpose,' so if you have messy hair, make sure it looks messy on purpose, and not because you didn’t know what you’re doing,” says Lopez.
To begin, gather hair into a low ponytail at the back. Next, pull two skinny sections from the nape forward, then loosely wrap them around the rest of the hair (as you would a ribbon), and pin in place. “The key is to make sure you have some nice, pretty fall-out pieces that frame the face,” says Lopez.
Follow by spritzing hair with a dry texturizing spray for an overall messy-undone vibe. To get even more texture, Lopez recommends coiling select sections of hair around a clipless 1-inch curling iron, leaving the ends out. To prevent heat damage, “only keep the iron on 5 [high heat] if your hair is unprocessed. Everyone else can go down to 4.” Finish the look by teasing the roots and inside of the ponytail before lightly back-combing with a brush to create big fluffiness.
Press play on the video above to get the complete details on how to DIY Teigen’s soft, textured ponytail at home.