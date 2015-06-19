No One Does Dewy Blush Like Blake Lively. Try Her Surprisingly Simple Technique

Has Blake Lively ever failed to get the bright lights flashing on the red carpet? Probably not. And while the actress knows how to rock everything from an off-the-shoulder gown to a three-piece suit—let’s not forget her momentous 10 outfit changes in one day back in April—it’s her beauty routine that we’re falling for. Celebrity makeup pro Kristofer Buckle has helped Lively achieve the glowing, dewy blush that the beauty is known for. To learn how to recreate it, InStyle’s special projects editor, Stephanie Samson, asked Buckle to take us through the steps.
The artist’s list of must-haves for the look is remarkably short. You’ll need foundation, highlighter, a blush like Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Blush ($27, sephora.com), and an eye shadow that suits your complexion, similar to those in Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess Shimmering Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($55, sephora.com).
Watch the full video above to see all of Buckle’s tips.
