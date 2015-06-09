Anne Hathaway's Cropped, Textured 'Do Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate—Here's How 

Who can forget Mia Thermopolis’s (Anne Hathaway) out-of-control frizzy curls from the opening scenes of The Princess Diaries? The look was, as the Queen of Genovia (Julie Andrews) would suggest, definitely not fit for royalty. But off-screen, Hathaway has adopted a short, wavy, and textured hairstyle since playing the character in 2001—one that we can’t help but adore.
InStyle.com’s senior fashion news editor, Kim Peiffer, teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Anh Co Tran, co-owner of Ramirez | Tran Salon, to show us how to recreate the actress’s cropped and voluminous ‘do. The takeaway? Achieving the look at home is surprisingly simple and only requires a curling iron, a texturizing spray like Show Beauty's Premiere Working Texture Spray ($47, sephora.com), and a serum like Josie Maran's Argan Oil Hair Serum ($30, sephora.com). Watch the full video above to see Tran walk us through the process.
