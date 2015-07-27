The Southpaw Workout: Watch an InStyle Editor Flip a Tire Like Jake Gyllenhaal

When Jake Gyllenhaal decided to tackle the role of boxer Billy Hope for his new movie Southpaw, he didn’t take the prep work lightly. I found this out firsthand when I paid a visit to the L.A. gym where he got into shape for the role, and spent an afternoon trying (emphasis on trying) to perform the same workout routine that trainer Terry Claybon provided Gyllenhaal.
The actor spent more than eight months working out with Claybon two times a day, seven days a week, to chisel his way into boxing shape. And no, it wasn’t just throwing a few jab and punches in the ring. In addition to doing more than 2,000 crunches a day, he sweated it out by lifting a massive truck tire and heaving sledgehammers up over his head.
In the above video, I give that 350-pound tire a whirl myself while Gyllenhaal’s trainer teaches me the secret to lifting it. (And P.S., it took four strapping young boys to lift that tire from the gym floor up into the boxing ring—just sayin'.) Watch it now.
