The Southpaw Workout: Watch an InStyle Editor Flip a Tire Like Jake Gyllenhaal

When Jake Gyllenhaal decided to tackle the role of boxer Billy Hope for his new movie Southpaw, he didn’t take the prep work lightly. I found this out firsthand when I paid a visit to the L.A. gym where he got into shape for the role, and spent an afternoon trying (emphasis on trying) to perform the same workout routine that trainer Terry Claybon provided Gyllenhaal.

The actor spent more than eight months working out with Claybon two times a day, seven days a week, to chisel his way into boxing shape. And no, it wasn’t just throwing a few jab and punches in the ring. In addition to doing more than 2,000 crunches a day, he sweated it out by lifting a massive truck tire and heaving sledgehammers up over his head.

In the above video, I give that 350-pound tire a whirl myself while Gyllenhaal’s trainer teaches me the secret to lifting it. (And P.S., it took four strapping young boys to lift that tire from the gym floor up into the boxing ring—just sayin'.) Watch it now.

RELATED: Watch an InStyle Editor Tackle Jake Gyllenhaal's Extreme Ab Workout

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim from InStyle. I'm here with Terry Claybon from Pound for Pound boxing gym. He is the man responsible for Jake Jillanhall's amazing body in the hottest new movie, Southpaw, that everyone is talking about. And, he went through a really. Grueling workouts to get his body in shape for this, right? So I have a tire in front of me, I have a sledgehammer in front of me. I'm really scared, but Terry is going to show us some of the exercises that he did on Jake for the training episode. Yes. We're gonna go over some of the exercises. This is the sledgehammer drill. And the sledgehammer drill came from back in the 60s and the 50s and 70s. They used to go out. Fighters used to go out and chop wood. And when you chop wood, what you're doing is you're using your legs. You're using your body. You're building your endurance and you're building your strength and your shoulders. So it's a full-body toning workout when you use the sledgehammer drill. And we're gonna hit this tire. So we're gonna work on some proper form. Go ahead and take your right hand, and then put your left hand in front. This way? Yes. No you can reverse your right and your left. Okay cool, and then what you want to do is slowly bring the sledge hammer above your head here, good. And what you're gonna do is you're gonna use your legs to bring the sledgehammer down. And you're gonna keep your hands straight and you're gonna go center down with your legs and back up. So you're gonna, there you go, and you controlled it, the weight of the sledgehammer. So you bend your knees, and go down and up. Yes, down and up. Bend your knees, come all the way up. This is no joke. Now once you get good enough go ahead and switch. Because you want to make both your sides, you've worked both sides of your body. Okay, gotta be even. Go down, bend your knees. All the way down and up. So one side's always going to be easier right? Because you're dominant on that side. Using your arms. Bend. How many times did Jake have to do this? 20 reps, 3 times but we also have to go from the side angle as well. Oh wait, we're not done? We're not done. [LAUGH] Go ahead and get your sledge hammer. And we're going to go from the side when we strike it, but make sure you keep your arms out. And make sure you're straight. And as you come you rotate. Use your legs to bend your knees to go down and it's just like as if you're chopping wood. Try to keep it down there. Just like you're chopping wood, ladies. Just like you're chopping wood. You go from here all the way down. No big deal Now you have to control the weight. And then you switch it to the opposite side. You go 20 strikes that way. Go 20 strikes. [UNKNOWN]. Yes. How's my form? Your form is kinda wet. [LAUGH] Keep it straight. Tense up here. Turn your body. Strike it and bring it back in place. All the way back up. There you go. That's good form there. Now Jake, could he do this right away? Did he have good form, or did it take him awhile to get accustomed to it? No, he had He's there an athlete. So he's an actor, but he's an athlete, because whatever we had to teach him he picked it up really fast. [BLANK_AUDIO]

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim from InStyle. I'm here with Terry Claybon from Pound for Pound boxing gym. He is the man responsible for Jake Jillanhall's amazing body in the hottest new movie, Southpaw, that everyone is talking about. And, he went through a really. Grueling workouts to get his body in shape for this, right? So I have a tire in front of me, I have a sledgehammer in front of me. I'm really scared, but Terry is going to show us some of the exercises that he did on Jake for the training episode. Yes. We're gonna go over some of the exercises. This is the sledgehammer drill. And the sledgehammer drill came from back in the 60s and the 50s and 70s. They used to go out. Fighters used to go out and chop wood. And when you chop wood, what you're doing is you're using your legs. You're using your body. You're building your endurance and you're building your strength and your shoulders. So it's a full-body toning workout when you use the sledgehammer drill. And we're gonna hit this tire. So we're gonna work on some proper form. Go ahead and take your right hand, and then put your left hand in front. This way? Yes. No you can reverse your right and your left. Okay cool, and then what you want to do is slowly bring the sledge hammer above your head here, good. And what you're gonna do is you're gonna use your legs to bring the sledgehammer down. And you're gonna keep your hands straight and you're gonna go center down with your legs and back up. So you're gonna, there you go, and you controlled it, the weight of the sledgehammer. So you bend your knees, and go down and up. Yes, down and up. Bend your knees, come all the way up. This is no joke. Now once you get good enough go ahead and switch. Because you want to make both your sides, you've worked both sides of your body. Okay, gotta be even. Go down, bend your knees. All the way down and up. So one side's always going to be easier right? Because you're dominant on that side. Using your arms. Bend. How many times did Jake have to do this? 20 reps, 3 times but we also have to go from the side angle as well. Oh wait, we're not done? We're not done. [LAUGH] Go ahead and get your sledge hammer. And we're going to go from the side when we strike it, but make sure you keep your arms out. And make sure you're straight. And as you come you rotate. Use your legs to bend your knees to go down and it's just like as if you're chopping wood. Try to keep it down there. Just like you're chopping wood, ladies. Just like you're chopping wood. You go from here all the way down. No big deal Now you have to control the weight. And then you switch it to the opposite side. You go 20 strikes that way. Go 20 strikes. [UNKNOWN]. Yes. How's my form? Your form is kinda wet. [LAUGH] Keep it straight. Tense up here. Turn your body. Strike it and bring it back in place. All the way back up. There you go. That's good form there. Now Jake, could he do this right away? Did he have good form, or did it take him awhile to get accustomed to it? No, he had He's there an athlete. So he's an actor, but he's an athlete, because whatever we had to teach him he picked it up really fast. [BLANK_AUDIO]