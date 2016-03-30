VIDEO: How to Get Toned Arms Like Taraji P. Henson

Empire’s Cookie Lyon may have hilariously struck her son with a broom in the show’s hit debut season, and actress Taraji P. Henson couldn’t have done so without her secret weapon: flawless arms. For that, the Emmy Award-winning actress turns to celebrity fitness trainer Mike T. In the video above, InStyle’s Kim Peiffer learns what it takes to tone and tighten your biceps and triceps into an athletic shape perfect for stepping out in sleeveless gowns as gorgeous as the ones Henson rocks on the red carpet.

Mr. T’s go-to moves? Lateral raises and advanced front deltoid raises, which are easy to do at home with a set of light weights.

Watch the video above to see Peiffer take on the moves and learn them for yourself.