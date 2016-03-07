VIDEO: How to Get Scarlett Johansson's Toned Arms

Scarlett Johansson looks phenomenal in strapless gowns (or any gown, for that matter), and there's a legitimate reason for that: Enter her trainer Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City. Saladino has been whipping the star into red carpet ready shape for years, so we brought him into our studio to show us the ultimate move to sculpt arms like ScarJo's. Above, learn how to do the bear crawl—a full body move that elevates the heart rate while sculpting aways the arms, back, and more.

PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson's Changing Looks

Get the look featured on InStyle editor Kim Peiffer (above): Underarmour top, bandier.com; Lululemon leggings, similar styles at lululemon.com; Adidas shoes, six02.com.

[music] Hi, I"m Kim with InStyle and I"m here with Don Solidino, owner of Drive 495. He trains the beautiful and toned Scarlett Johanson. Today you're going to show us how to get her arms.>>With a little twist. As you know, the way I like training people, we're going to hit those arms and we're also going to hit other areas of the body All right, so what we're going to do. Let's step back. Okay. And let's just take our time with this, all right? [LAUGH] What I want you to do is, let's start right knee to your right arm. Good, perfect. Okay. And what' we're going to do is we're going to pick that up at the same time and we're gonna land. Good. Same time and land. So this is basically called the bear crawl. Okay, now we're going to do it backwards That's pretty good. Most of the people that I showed this to the first time, it's a disaster. Let's go forward. Ready? Here, here, here. Alright. So notice the arms are getting a lot A lot of work, all right, correct? You feel that arm, shoulder? Yeah, and also, my heart rate is raised. Heart rate is raised, but your core is gonna get a ton of work also. And what I love about it is that our hips always get locked in for what we do day in and day out, and that's sitting. Yeah. In front of the computer, in your car, on the train, whatever it is, we sit. And our hips get locked up, and that leads to a lot of back problems. So This is really one of those movements, a lot of bang for a buck. We're getting a lot done, a lot of core, a lot of arms, full body movement and you cannot do this too much. I would honestly recommend adding this in right now to start three times a week. And I would do about two sets of Five to eight crawls in each direction. Throw this into your warm up or you can even throw this in at the end of your workout. If you're doing some core work, some arm work, some type of finisher, you can throw this in with that also. You could put this in endless amounts of areas in your workout routine. It's really easy and fun to add. Did I do this move as well as Scarlett Johanson?>>You did it pretty good. Not bad. Scarlett's had a lot of practice but we'll get there.>>Thank you so much

