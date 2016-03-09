VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s athletic portrayal of Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron may have had us wishing for super powers, but there’s a way to achieve the Hollywood darling’s super toned physique IRL. Her secret? The actress turns to Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495 in New York City, for a killer workout that’s not only designed to make you break a sweat, but hits nearly every major muscle in your body. To learn his tricks, InStyle’s Kim Peiffer teamed up with the trainer and practiced the Turkish getup, a tried and true move that works the glutes, hamstrings, core, arms, and shoulders, among other parts.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with Don Saladino, owner of Drive 495. Who trains Scarlett Johansson, who looks phenomenal always. So, you're gonna teach us today how to get a body like Scarlett Johansson. Yes, the Turkish get-up is something I taught her, probably Eight years ago and it's something that we still use in our program. Let's go top down on the map. Let's show you how it's done. This is good stuff. So, what I love about this is, it hits everything. So one of these exercises where if you don't have that much time and you've got only a couple movements to hit, this might be one of them that you wanna incorporate in. So what we wanna do is this. Lay back flat. Arms directly over Over head here. Both? No, just one. Okay. And what we're gonna do is, we're gonna roll onto that left forearm and we're gonna stop. Now, this isn't about going fast. Up on your hand. Stop. High bridge, stop. Throw that leg through without kicking you. Okay. I'm out of that lunge here. Good. That's good. So, what I want you to do is tuck that back foot. Tuck it? Yep. Like this? Perfect, okay. So, now we're gonna stand up out of that lunge. Up. [MUSIC] And we're gonna reverse it. So now we're going back down- Right. Just doing the whole thing in reverse. Right. Now what we're gonna do is we're gonna do that windshield wiper. Hand down to the side. Okay. Remember arm still directly up overhead. Kick that foot up, high bridge. That's the hard part. Right? Down on your ****. Down on your forearm. Down on your back. Great job. Boom. We're done. Full body, one quick move. Right, so it worked on, what did we work on there? Yes, we worked on mobility, but we worked on your glutes, your hamstrings, your core, your lats, your arms, your shoulders. It really is a full body exercise. It's one of these things where it can be thrown in your routine, thrown in your warm up It could be thrown in after you've been in a long car ride. There's just so much benefit to it and there's so much bang for your buck that I recommend you doing it and working out. That's pretty good. It's really good, I like it, Turkish Get-Up. Awesome. Thanks so much. Thanks.

