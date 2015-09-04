Watch: How to Get a Body Like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 

It's definitely no secret that breathtaking model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is flawless from head to toe, and although we didn't inherit her gorgeous genes (sigh), we can get one step closer to making the former Victoria's Secret model's incredibly toned physique our own. I took a trip to Los Angeles to visit Huntington-Whiteley's trainer, fitness expert Simone De La Rue of Body by Simone, who showed me the workout she does with the star.

Watch the clip above to see us master one of the total body moves that De La Rue uses on the model, which she calls the "window washer." The only equipment you'll need is an inexpensive tool called a sliding disk (you can easily use a kitchen towel instead if you don't have one handy!).

It's simple enough to learn, but warning; it's definitely a full body challenge for your core, legs, arms, and butt. After all, you've got to sweat to see results!

Get the look featured on InStyle.com editor Kim Peiffer (above): top, bandier.com; Lululemon leggings, lululemon.com; Asics gel Kayano shoes, six02.com.

