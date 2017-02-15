Get a Revenge Body with Celeb Trainer Harley Pasternak 

Here at InStyle, we love hitting up celebrity trainers to get their best tips and tricks for an effective and challenging workout. Recently, we enlisted Fitbit Ambassador and Revenge Body trainer Harley Pasternak to show us the best leg and lower body moves to that revenge body, a la Khloé Kardashian.

In the video above, Pasternak demoed some great lower body moves to get your butt and legs in shape before bikini season begins. "But remember, it doesn’t replace eating well, taking your steps through the day, and sleeping well," he reminded us before he dove in.

First up was a skater lunge, that according to Pasternak, "engaged more of the hip and glute, you’ll feel some inner thigh work there as well."

RELATED: According to Khloé Kardashian the Physical Part of Revenge Body Is “a Bonus”

He then demoed how to do a jump squat, and said that the most important part of this move is to keep your jumps light, no thumping allowed. According to the Fitbit monitor, our heart rate went up to 128 beats per minute with just a few reps of these.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial, and get ready to step, lunge, and jump your way to a revenge body.