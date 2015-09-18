VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Reese Witherspoon 

Envy the way Reese Witherspoon looks in those strapless dresses on the red carpet? So do we. Which is why we went straight to the source of the actresses’s toned physique: her trainer, fitness expert Michael George.
In the clip above, I try out one of the signature moves he does regularly with Witherspoon—a three-part series of lateral moves that tone your arms, legs, butt, and core, not to mention get that heart rate up to burn additional calories.
Combined, these three lateral moves create a sexy, toned physique like Witherspoon’s that will have you looking red carpet ready in no time.
Get the look featured on InStyle.com editor Kim Peiffer above: Sasha sports bra and Vimmia tank, bandier.com; Cropped leggings, lululemon.com; Nike shoes, six02.com.
RELATED: The 15 Cutest Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Her Look-Alike Kids