VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Supermodel Nina Agdal 

Model Nina Agdal always seems to sizzle, whether she's rocking a bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated or posting serious #fitspo selfies of her post-sweat sess'. How does she look this good, all the time? In addition to what we can only assume are incredible genes, the model also certainly works for it (insert sigh of relief here).
RELATED VIDEO: Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez
You'll find Agdal sweating it out at regular Barry's Bootcamp sessions in Miami, where she works with celebrity trainer Derek DeGrazio. In the clip above, DeGrazio shows us a move that he does on Agdal. Watch it to learn how to do this workout at home.
Get the look featured on InStyle editor Kim Peiffer (above): top, bandier.com; Koral leggings, bandier.com; Adidas shoes, six02.com.