VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Kendall Jenner

We all know Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the catwalk, but it's refreshing to hear that staying in runway-ready shape isn't a cakewalk, even for the picture-perfect model. Sure, she's got killer genes, but the star stays lithe and toned with the help of celebrity trainer (and Kardashian-Jenner favorite) Gunnar Peterson.

In the video above, Peterson shows me a move he does specifically with Jenner on the reg. While you definitely should not attempt it without a trainer by your side, the movement itself is pretty basic. After attaching an anchored band around your waist, position your feet in a wide stance. Next, squat with the kettle ball weight between your legs, engage your abs, and swing it up to shoulder height while keeping your back and arms straight and pushing down through through your heels. Finish each rep by flexing your glutes at the top of the motion.

RELATED: Jillian Michaels's Tips for a Stunning Bikini Body Are Shockingly Lax

Peterson recommends doing 8 to 20 reps, 3 to 4 days a week, depending on your fitness level, to be well on your way to Jenner-worthy glutes and abs.