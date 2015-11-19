VIDEO: The Ultimate Move for a Toned, Tight Butt

No matter what time of year it is, having a toned butt is simply always in style.

In summer and on vacation, a toned tush is front and center in your itsy bitsy bikini, whether you like it or not. In fall and winter, it makes or breaks the fit of your skinny jeans—and the list goes on and on. But with all the moves out there and our general lack of any free time in this crazy busy world, we went on a quest to find the most effective booty move on the market that will do the job anywhere, anytime.

In the video above, Equinox Tier 4 trainer Ramel Murphy shows me one of the most effective moves you can do for a tighter tush: a traditional squat jump, with a twist. Check out the video above to see this move that can be done at home, at the gym, in a hotel room, on the beach, and pretty much anywhere else. J.Lo, you’ve got competition coming your way.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim from InStyle, I'm here with Romel, tier 4 coach at Equinox in New York City, and he's gonna teach us a move to get our best **** yet. What are we doing today? Pretty much what we're gonna be doing, is we're jumping in and out of a squat pattern. This is gonna force you to have to use your inner and outer thighs, and to jump in and out of the squat pattern. Toning your inner and outer thighs, your ****, and working up a sweat. Yes, and hamstrings, and we're gonna elevate our heart rate. Another added benefit. So if you are pressed for time, and you wanted to get your heart up, burn a ton of calories This is another great option for you to incorporate into your workout. Okay I'm ready. Let's do it. All right. So what we're gonna do is we're going to pretty much get a close stance inside of our hips, hips width apart. So what we're gonna do is drive the hips straight back. You want to keep those knees from caving in. We keep them, track them right above our feet. You do not want your knees going passed your toes. Right, that means you are going too far and too much pressure on the knees. You want to push the weight back onto our hips. So what we're going to do is we're going to drive the hips Straight back. All right. Now from here. Kim is doing a great job. She's keeping a tall spine throughout this pattern. What you can do you can press into your hands if you want as another option to have a bit more rigid in the upper body. Now you're gonna jump into a wide squat. So from here, you're gonna drop out into a wider stance. Good. Staying low, we're gonna jump back into that narrow squat. [MUSIC] Yep. And what is this all working? So, what this is working is your quads, your glutes, hamstrings, pretty much the entire lower body, but you're having to coordinate these patterns in such a way where you have to use your entire body to do the movements. You have to keep an upright spine, and keep a tall spine throughout. So you don't want a round spine, right? Mm-hm. You wanna keep those shoulder blades back And chest up as you go through the pattern so it's gonna force you to have to use your core as well, know if you're also someone who's trying to come to the gym and say you wanted to get some cardio in, add some variability to your cardio workout, some more options. This is a great option in that respect, you're really gonna burn a ton of calories, get your heart rate up and also hit your lower body, toning up the lower body at the same time. Time. So it's really an all encompassing move. It absolutely is. Great for multi-tasking. I love it. Great if you're on a time crunch. You can also do this anywhere which is nice. You don't need any equipment. You can do it in a hotel room, wherever, at the park. Absolutely. So if you want to challenge yourself another variation you could add to that would be to change directions you're going in. So you would come in. Come out, turn in, turn out, turn in, turn out and then face the other direction. [MUSIC] So going in and out in that pattern will also, a lot more coordination involved as you are turning your body. Right? But you will really get your heart rate up and you will be able to feel that. So once you conquer the 30 seconds off, 30 seconds on for ten times. Exactly. But it's switched up a little bit. And switch it up, you'll feel how much more demanding that is by just changing your direction and turning with the body. That was great I'm definitely flooding, total body work out, I love it. Thank you. Awesome. [BLANK_AUDIO]

