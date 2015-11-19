VIDEO: The Ultimate Move for a Toned, Tight Butt

No matter what time of year it is, having a toned butt is simply always in style.
In summer and on vacation, a toned tush is front and center in your itsy bitsy bikini, whether you like it or not. In fall and winter, it makes or breaks the fit of your skinny jeans—and the list goes on and on. But with all the moves out there and our general lack of any free time in this crazy busy world, we went on a quest to find the most effective booty move on the market that will do the job anywhere, anytime.
In the video above, Equinox Tier 4 trainer Ramel Murphy shows me one of the most effective moves you can do for a tighter tush: a traditional squat jump, with a twist. Check out the video above to see this move that can be done at home, at the gym, in a hotel room, on the beach, and pretty much anywhere else. J.Lo, you’ve got competition coming your way.