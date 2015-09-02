VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Anne Hathaway

InStyle September cover girl Anne Hathaway typically looks flawless on the red carpet—especially when she flaunts a strapless gown that shows off her toned arms and shoulders. So we turned to fitness expert and celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, owner of Body by Simone, to teach us the moves she does with Hathaway on a regular basis to get her red carpet ready.

“I like to multi-task in my workouts so this is a full body workout,” De La Rue tells InStyle of the particular move she does with the star. Watch the clip above to learn how to master this multi-tasking routine that will work your shoulders, arms, chest, and much more!

For more from Hathaway and to see her full cover feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

RELATED: Read a Preview of Anne Hathaway's Conversation Inside the September InStyle

Get the look featured on InStyle.com editor Kim Peiffer above: Koral crop tank, bandier.com; Sasha sports bra and matching capri pants; bandier.com; Adidas shoes, six02.com.