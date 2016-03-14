WATCH: How to Get a Body Like Alessandra Ambrosio

Model Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to staying in stellar shape—after all, she spends a lot of time in a bikini. How does she continually look better with age? We can only imagine that her regular trips to the gym have something to do with it.

You'll find Ambrosio sweating it out at Barry's Bootcamp sessions in Miami, where she torches major calories on the reg with celebrity trainer and Barry’s Bootcamp managing partner Derek DeGrazio. In the clip above, DeGrazio shows us one of the moves that he often does on Ambrosio. Watch it to learn how to do this workout at home.

