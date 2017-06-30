Get Summer-Ready Arms with Fitness Expert Kayla Itsines

InStyle Staff
Jun 30, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Australian fitness blogger extraordinaire Kayla Itsines has made a name for herself in the fitness world thanks to her intense circuit training programs Sweat with Kayla and the Bikini Body Guide. So, it was pretty much a no-brainer for us to have her give a few workout tutorials here at the InStyle offices. We started off with some arm exercises to get our upper bodies summer-ready, and boy did I feel the burn after just a few reps. Watch the full video tutorial above and get your arms summer-ready with this effective arm exercise. 

